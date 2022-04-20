Killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu’s case postponed

Sentenced sequential murderer, Rosemary Ndlovu appeared briefly at the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on Wednesday and the matter was postponed to May 25.

The former cop is facing new allegations of conspiracy to murder two police officers.

Ndlovu and her co-accused, Nomsa Mudau, also a former cop who is heavily pregnant at the moment, allegedly plotted to murder Mudau’s ex-husband, Justice Mudau.

While in court, Ndlovu told the court that she didn’t know why she was in court and was only told a day before her appearance date. Ndlovu and Mudau opted for legal aid

Ndlovu is still in custody while Mudau, who is due to give birth this month, is out on warning.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author