Khuzani Mpungose takes Ngizwenkosi Mchunu head-on

Johannesburg – Award-winning maskandi artist Khuzani Mpungose and controversial former Ukhozi FM radio host Ngizwenkosi Mchunu are now sworn enemies.

In the latest installment of the bad blood between the pair, Mpungose is demanding that Mchunu provide evidence that he had unduly won music awards at the expense of other maskandi musicians.

The debate was sparked by Mchunu, who in an SABC1 reality show Ushuni kaMaskandi, claimed he had played an instrumental role in ensuring that Mpungose was favoured by judges and radio stations.

Also read: ‘Mpungose reality TV show was hijacked’

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Sandile Motha