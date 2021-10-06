Khehla Sitole served with suspension notice

Johannesburg – Top cop, National police commissioner Khehla Sitole has been served with a notice of intention to suspend according to media reports.

It is believed that Sithole was given seven days to respond to the letter.

Reports further state that Sithole will have to subject himself to an inquiry.

According to reports, he was found to have breached his duties as a police officer, in terms of the Independent Police Investigating Directorate (IPID) Act, by intentionally frustrating a string of IPID investigations into corrupt procurement deals within the Crime Intelligence environment.

