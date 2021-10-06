REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Khehla Sitole served with suspension notice

By Sunday World
20171110 NETWERK24 Generaal Khehla John Sitole. Die nuut aangestelde nasionale polisie kommissaris word deur Minister van polisie, Fekile Mbalula voorgestel op Donderdag 23 November 2017 by die polisie kollege in Pretoria. Foto: Deaan Vivier

Johannesburg – Top cop, National police commissioner Khehla Sitole has been served with a notice of intention to suspend according to media reports.

It is believed that Sithole was given seven days to respond to the letter.

Reports further state that Sithole will have to subject himself to an inquiry.

According to reports, he was found to have breached his duties as a police officer, in terms of the Independent Police Investigating Directorate (IPID) Act, by intentionally frustrating a string of IPID investigations into corrupt procurement deals within the Crime Intelligence environment.

