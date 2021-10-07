Khanyi Mbauv nominated for ‘Drama Queen’ Feather award

Johannesburg- Khanyi Mbau’s saga with her boyfriend Kudzai has scored her a nomination in the Feather Awards.

The TV personality has been nominated for the ‘Drama Queen’ award which will take place on 13 November.

The nomination comes after Mbau fled from Dubai after being dropped off by Kudzai at the salon and she decided to take a flight to SA.

Kudzai Mushonga, took to Instagram Live in August to shed tears over the media personality leaving him.

The couple have since reunited in Dubai and seem in love more than before.

Kudzai has shown how he missed and appreciates Khanyi by randomly spoiling her with lavish gifts.

Sunday World

Author



Anelisa Sibanda