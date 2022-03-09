E-edition
Khanyi Mbau sympathises with disappointed fans

By Coceka Magubeni
TV personality Khanyi Mbau. Picture: Instagram

Fans of The Wife, a Showmax original telenovela, have been vocal about their dissatisfaction after a few episodes of season two aired.

Season two stars the fabulous Khanyi Mbau and Mondli Makhoba, who play Zandile and Nkosana, respectively, and who are supposed to portray a resilient love affair, according to Dudu Busani-Dube’s book that inspired the show.

But the fans have spotted the loopholes in the storyline, contrary to the information they have gathered from Busani-Dube’s book. And they flooded the social media to express their disappointment, saying what they have read in the book is not even close to what they see on the screen. They even threatened to stop watching the show and migrate.

Mbau addressed their grievances and said she is just as disappointed.

She tweeted: “But season two didn’t give us enough love and companionship from Zandile and Nkosana. That’s why you are all so disappointed, I am too.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded)

