Khanyi Mbau reunited with her boyfriend in Dubai

Johannesburg – TV star Khanyi Mbau is back in Dubai after she abandoned her nouveau riche boyfriend Terrence Kudzai Mushonga.

Her boyfriend, Kudzai Mushonga was left heartbroken and posted a 24-minute video on his Instagram stories expressing his feelings at the time of the incident.

Kudzai went on to say how his mother warned him about being in a relationship with the media personality.

The star posted a flight ticket with a destination to Dubai on her Instagram account.

Kudzai welcomed his girlfriend back with a bouquet of roses and a gift from Cartier.

This comes after she posted a video of herself in a club with her brother Lasizwe singing ‘leave a man in Dubai’.

Her brother Lasizwe went on to compare her boyfriends, Tebogo ‘Tebza’ and Kudzai, and said Kudzai was the best because he is loaded and Tebza was all about promises.

The couple is now back together in Dubai in love like never before.

Mushonga, whose South African name is Dick Lefa Nzula, and who carries a smart ID card and a driver’s licence bearing those names, was nabbed by the police in Sandton on August 28 2019, but released when he appeared in court after the case was struck off the roll for further investigation.

According to a police statement seen by Sunday World, Mushonga was arrested with another suspect, Moses Chomgolicho, by Constable Dean van Zyl, who received a tip-off that two males were dealing in drugs at their home in Bryanston, north of Joburg.

Earlier in August, Sunday World also reported that Mushonga had been accused by a Joburg-based Nigerian national, James Aliyu, of defrauding him of R1.2-million in what he believes is an elaborate vehicle scam.

According to Aliyu, he bought two cars from Mushonga, one of which has since been hijacked while the other had been stolen on two separate occasions by criminals whom he believes work for Mushonga.

Aliyu has since opened a case of fraud at Roodepoort police station against Mushonga and another one of hijacking at Honeydew police station against the hijackers.

Anelisa Sibanda