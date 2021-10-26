Khanyi Mbau and Lasizwe gutted as their father’s garage gets looted

Johannesburg- Celebrity siblings, reality television star Lasizwe Dambuza and actress Khanyi Mbau are gutted as looting seemingly continues in their world.

This comes after Lasizwe’s tweets, where he informed his sister that their deceased father’s Shell garage had been looted.

The two and their other siblings took over their father’s taxi business after he passed away.

After he posted about the incident, a few tweeps commented saying the establishment was already not operational, there is no need for him to cry foul as he and his siblings did not look after it.

This garage hasn't been working for about 2 months( if not more), shocked to see that it still had everything inside 😳 — Lee (@Lee_Mantjane) October 25, 2021

That was question also… How was it looted like that if it was operating? I mean to the point where the ceiling was ripped? Looks like they've been at it kancane kancane 🤔 sad part is that umphakathi knows who it belongs to and you get notified now😮‍💨? Ncese @lasizwe 🙏🏾 — Zé_è (@iam_erica_m) October 25, 2021

After these comments, Lasizwe also known as Nomatriquency for his YouTube channel’s character, said people are insensitive for condoning looting.

He said just because an establishment is not operating does not mean it should be looted.

It’s scary how everyone is condoning looting… Whether the business was or wasn’t operating it’s not okay to normalise looting. — Lasizwe (@lasizwe) October 26, 2021

Lasizwe’s father Menzi Mchunu who was a well-established businessman reportedly died in September 2020.

