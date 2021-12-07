Khama Billiat hits form for Kaizer Chiefs amid Covid woes

Johannesburg- Kaizer Chiefs shocked the sporting fraternity by announcing that 31 of its players and staff members tested positive for Covid-19, as a result, the Chief’s Village, the club’s headquarters in Naturena, south of Johannesburg, has been declared a “no-go area”.

The news comes as a big blow to the Glamour Boys as the team is making inroads towards challenging Mamelodi Sundowns for league honours and lies second behind the Brazilians on the log table.

But most pleasing in the Chief’s camp and coach Stuart Baxter is that forward Khama Billiat is gradually bouncing back to form after being plagued by injuries over the past two seasons.

He had an outstanding game, scoring a brace when his team beat Swallows 3-1, leading to the firing of coach Brendon Truter, who has since been replaced by Dylan Kerr at the Dube Birds. Billiat has now taken his tally to four league goals and five assists while his partner Keagan Dolly still leads the club’s goalscoring stakes with six strikes and three assists in his first season with Chiefs.

Long-serving striker Bernard Parker became the club’s all-time goalscorer with 100 goals after scoring a stunning header and winner when Amakhosi beat Maritzburg United 1-0 last Sunday.

The goal is now in contention for the Fifa Puskas Award that honours a player who has been judged to have scored the “most aesthetical” goal.

