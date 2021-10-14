Kenyan athletic star Agnes Jebet Tirop found dead in her home

Johannesburg- Kenya has lost a jewel that was one of the fastest-rising athletics giants on the international stage.

Agnes Jebet Tirop (25) was reportedly found dead at her home in Iten, Kenya with stab wounds on her abdomen.

Last month Tirop broke the women-only record in the women’s 10km at Road to Records Race in Germany and she also represented her country at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the 5000m.

We are this afternoon distraught to learn about the untimely death of World 10,000m bronze medalist Agnes Jebet Tirop. pic.twitter.com/eJ02x4YRR2 — Athletics Kenya (@athletics_kenya) October 13, 2021

According to a statement released by Athletics Kenya, her death is still being investigated.

“We are still working to unearth more details surrounding her demise. We pray that God may grant strength to family and friends at this difficult time,” read a statement from Athletics Kenya.

Sunday World

Author



Coceka Magubeni