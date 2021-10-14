REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Kenyan athletic star Agnes Jebet Tirop found dead in her home

By Coceka Magubeni
DOHA, QATAR - SEPTEMBER 28: Agnes Jebet Tirop of Kenya celebrates winning bronze in the Women's 10,000 Metres final during day two of 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 at Khalifa International Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images for IAAF)

Johannesburg- Kenya has lost a jewel that was one of the fastest-rising athletics giants on the international stage.

Agnes Jebet Tirop (25) was reportedly found dead at her home in Iten, Kenya with stab wounds on her abdomen.

Last month Tirop broke the women-only record in the women’s 10km at Road to Records Race in Germany and she also represented her country at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the 5000m.

According to a statement released by Athletics Kenya, her death is still being investigated.

“We are still working to unearth more details surrounding her demise. We pray that God may grant strength to family and friends at this difficult time,” read a statement from Athletics Kenya.

For latest sport news from Sunday World, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

 

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.