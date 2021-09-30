Kelly Khumalo moves on to the next one as she makes an appearance on House of Zwide

Johannesburg- Kelly is on the move.

This comes after the afro-pop sensation made her debut appearance on the new show that airs on etv at 7pm, the House of Zwide (HOZ).

The show focuses mostly on the Zwide family business that is about fashion design.

According to the storyline, Khumalo joined the show as herself, she needed a dress from the HOZ and the interns from there were given an opportunity to design it.

Kelly seems to be on the move lately because the “Empini” hitmaker has recently bagged a gig as a judge for a family show on SABC2 called Stand Up SA and before that she was a guest judge on Idols South Africa.

Khumalo has also redeemed herself and started her business in the alcohol industry as she launched her gin named “CONTROVERSY” gin.

Sunday World

Author



Coceka Magubeni