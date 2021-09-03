Katlego Maboe wants R1 million from ex-girlfriend, Monique Muller

Spread the love

















Johannesburg- Katlego Maboe, a now denounced television presenter, has demanded R1 million from his ex-girlfriend, Monique Muller after the domestic violence allegations that she made following the infidelity scandal that went viral in 2020.

Maboe has sent letters requesting an apology and retraction of the allegations made by Muller as they have ruined his career and caused damage.

These allegations resulted in Maboe to lose his job from SABC 3’s The Expresso Show and for all his OUTsurance advertisements to be taken down.

It is said that the allegations made against Katlego are not true and that Muller has three weeks to respond to the letters of demand that were issued by Katlego and his attorney.

In response Muller stated that she has not yet received the letters of demand that were issued and has heard about them from the media, which spiked up curiousity.

Maboe states that he will issue summons if Muller fails to comply and settle the amount stated.

While waiting for a formal response from Muller, it seems as though Katlego returned to Instagram after 9 months of inactivity.

He made a heartfelt post titled “Gratitude”, where he reflected on how much has been lost in the past year but encourages others to remain grateful for what they have despite the challenges.

View the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katlego Maboe (@katlegomaboe)

Many of his followers commented on how happy they were to have him back and sent words of encouragement.

