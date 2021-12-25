REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Kamo Mphela slaps fan during concert

By Nompilo Zulu
Kamo Mphelaxx. Image: Instagram

Johannesburg –  Kamo Mphela delivered a stinging slap to a forward fan who groped her during her performance last week.

Things got awkward when the fan touched Kamo’s hair and body while she was performing to a robust crowd. She responded with a literal slap.

The video went viral on social media and many tweeps justified the amapiano star’s actions.

See what tweeps had to say: 

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

 

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes