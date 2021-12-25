Kamo Mphela slaps fan during concert

Johannesburg – Kamo Mphela delivered a stinging slap to a forward fan who groped her during her performance last week.

Things got awkward when the fan touched Kamo’s hair and body while she was performing to a robust crowd. She responded with a literal slap.

The video went viral on social media and many tweeps justified the amapiano star’s actions.

See what tweeps had to say:

Kamo Mphela slapped someone for touching her ass pic.twitter.com/3Db9lizz0i — Mofaya Da Don⚪ (@ihatemofaya) December 18, 2021

"Kamo Mphela defends herself after being sexually harassed" Fixed it for you https://t.co/xFALnfLTQA — Nonhlanhla (@uNonnie_) December 18, 2021

As she should. People lack common sense cause why you touching someone WITHOUT their consent?? — Simphiwe Ntuli (@aura_blxck) December 18, 2021

Sanelly did the same to some dude. Niggas this is not Zodwa bann, stop treating these ladies like yall see Zodwa. We know very well that Zodwa doesnt care, she actually let's you do that. — TE🅱️🅾️G🅾️ (@tmalebana) December 18, 2021

should drop kicked him, idgaf even if he was just touching the hair. Don’t touch people without being invited to do so!!! https://t.co/eaepPo7m9s — hayibo choychi. (@intombzamanguni) December 23, 2021

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author