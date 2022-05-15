Kaizer Chiefs boss may have to pay back R10m he received for his firm

Kaizer Chiefs boss Bobby Motaung could be forced to pay back almost R10-million to a Joburg company that bought his soon-to-be-liquidated company because the liquidators are refusing to recognize the sale agreement.

GRC Property Investment has filed papers in the Joburg High Court in which it seeks an order to set aside the liquidation order against Motaung’s company, Lakeshore Trading 224, which owns the shopping complex in Ormonde, near Gold Reef City in Joburg south.

They alternatively want the court to discharge Motaung’s company from final liquidation. If all else fails, they want Motaung’s company to pay back the money.

In court papers, which we have seen, GRC Property Investment director Ahmed Talia Nazir said they bought the shopping complex in 2016 before it could be placed under liquidation by another company, called Pent Up, to which Motaung owed R2.5-million.

Pent Up, said Nazir, then placed Lakeshore Trading 224 under liquidation in 2017, after Motaung and the company failed to pay back the loan.

Nazir said his company also had a claim against Motaung’s company as it had purchased the complex for R9.5-million, and had paid the amount in full before the company was placed under liquidation. The shopping complex, said Nazir, had not yet been transferred into the name of his company when it was placed under liquidation.

He said John Francois Engelbrecht and Gunvantrai Muggan were appointed liquidators to wind up the company.

He said Pent Up had submitted claim documents to the liquidators who undertook to convene a meeting of creditors to discuss proof of its claim. However, before the special meeting, his company acquired Pent Up’s R2.5-million claim.

Nazir said he presented this to the liquidators but to his chagrin the liquidators, elected not to abide by the sale agreement. He said they instead placed Motaung’s company under liquidation and also under the Joburg Master of the High Court.

Nazir said he informed the liquidators of the sale agreement, and given that the liquidators failed to abide by the sale agreement, they want their R9.5-million back from the company.

After they acquired Pent Up’s claim, Motaung, who is the sole director of the company, agreed to sell them his shares. “ In this instance, the applicant will, subject to this order being granted, acquire the fifth respondent’s shares, and in addition, the fifth respondent has undertaken to resign as director of the company and to appoint me upon the discharge of the company from liquidation,” read the papers.

Nazir said the company should be discharged from liquidation as it was in fact both factually and commercially solvent.

Motaung couldn’t be reached for comment.

