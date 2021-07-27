Kaizer Chiefs announce new signings Keagan Dolly and Cole Alexander

Johannesburg – Sowetan giants, Kaizer Chiefs Football Club have confirmed the signing of Keagan Dolly and Cole Alexander on free transfers ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Both players have signed three-year deals with Amakhosi which will see them play for Chiefs until 2024/25 season. Dolly has a two-year option on his contract and Alexander has a one-year option.

Dolly was in France with Montpellier where he spent five seasons. Before moving to Europe, he played for Mamelodi Sundowns and Ajax Cape Town. The 28-year-old is a product of the School of Excellence. The winger will don jersey #10 for the next three years.

Alexander joins Chiefs from Indian Club, Odisha, where he spent just one season. The player will be reunited with Coach Stuart Baxter who was in charge of Odisha at the time. The hardworking midfielder will wear jersey #17 at Chiefs.

Dolly will reunite with Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro after playing with them in the same team in 2014/15, while Alexander will be happy to reconnect with Sifiso Hlanti, Kgaogelo Sekgota, Brandon Peterson and Phathutshedzo Nange who were his teammates at Wits just over a year ago.

Both players have represented Bafana Bafana with Dolly appearing 19 times in national colours and Alexander has 6 caps to his name.

Alexander has started training and Dolly will start his training with Amakhosi on Thursday.

New Player Signings! Two Lions welcomed into the pride. We would like to officially announce the signing of Cole Alexander and Keagan Dolly to the Club. Welcome MaKhosi, we are happy to have you with us.#Amakhosi4Life #ColeAtChiefs #DollyAtChiefs pic.twitter.com/prX3vQK1yE — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 27, 2021

Also read:

Lebo M leaves trail of destruction at posh Joburg golf estate

Shona Ferguson fighting for his life after heart operation

AKA’s late fiancée’s cell wiped clean, destroying all evidence

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Sunday World