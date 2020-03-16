Kabza De Small shows who’s the boss

Amapiano king bags two top DStv awards

Amapiano king Kabza De Small has, for the first time, bagged two awards at the third annual DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards yesterday.

Real name Kabelo Motha, Kabza was voted the favourite star, beating Wiseman Mncube, Simthandile Tshabalala, Thato Moeng and Lerato Moeng to the gong.

While enjoying the first win, the Umshove hitmaker, famously known for releasing music every week last festive season, was later blessed with the Favourite DJ of the Year award, beating DJ Maphorisa.

Mzansi Magic’s The River star and former Muvhango actress Sindi Dlathu was picked as the favourite actress.

She was noticed for her contribution to the weekly telenovela where she plays the role of Lindiwe, a feisty and ruthless mine owner.

Flamboyant Bonang Matheba was the best in her category as she fetched the Favourite Personality of the Year award.

Mzansi’s faves Somizi Mhlongo, Anele Mdoda, Nomzamo Mbatha and Sho Madjozi were in the category.

Moreover, the proud Xhosa- speaking Moshe Ndiki added the Favourite TV Presenter award to his cabinet for his eff ortless contributions in trying to solve civil issues on Rea Tsotella and Rea Tsotella Explosive on MojaLove, DStv channel 157.

Another personality, Warren Masemola, who played the good Samaritan Thabang on The Republic, also bagged the Favourite Actor award, seeing o the challenge of Masoja Msiza and Bheki Sibiya, among others.

Siya Kolisi was voted favourite sports personality.

King Monada grabbed the Favourite Music Artist award, while Gugulethu by Prince KayBee featuring Indlovukazi, Supta and Afro Brothers was voted the favourite song of the year.

By Boitumelo Kgobotlo

[email protected]