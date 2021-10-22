K Naomi says she cant wait to become Mrs P

Johannesburg- TV personality K Naomi can’t wait to finally tie the knot and is practicing the name she will use when she’s finally married to the love of her love.
When her fiance, Tshepo asked for her hand in marriage the model was over the moon and shared a snippet video of her engagement.
Taking to Instagram K Naomi shared that their love is a “God thing”.
“God, you gave me these dreams for a reason. I can’t wait to be Mrs P”
The presenter is well on the way to becoming Mrs P and she has finally found love and can’t wait to walk down the aisle.
