VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Justin Bieber is coming to South Africa next year

By Sunday World
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 12: Justin Bieber performs at the FNB Stadium on May 12, 2013, in Johannesburg, South Africa. Bieber kicked off his 'Believe' tour in Cape Town last week. (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Bongiwe Gumdede)

Johannesburg – South African events company, Big Concerts, announced on Monday that international superstar, Justin Bieber, will be coming to the country.

“Bieber today announced new dates for his much-anticipated Justice World Tour,” the company said in a social media post.

“We’ve been working hard to create the best show we’ve ever done, and we can’t wait to share it with fans around the world. I’ll see you soon,” said Bieber.

The dates for the shows in South Africa are:

  • 28 September, DHL Stadium, Cape Town
  • 1 October, FNB Stadium, Johannesburg

Tickets go on sale on Friday, 3 December at 9 am.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes