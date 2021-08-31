July violence instigator released on R3 000 bail

Johannesburg – Alleged public violence instigator, Zamaswazi Zinhle Majozi, has been released on R3 000 bail.

The 36-year-old mother of two was Monday released on bail by the Germiston Magistrate’s Court after she was arrested on 28 August in Leondale on charges of incitement of public violence.

Majozi is alleged to have incited public violence in the content she circulated on her social media accounts, which resulted in the looting and burning that occurred at Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old suspect, who was arrested over the weekend, appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on charges of incitement to commit public violence.

“The session was held in camera, therefore, his name cannot be divulged as yet. The case was held behind closed doors so as not to prejudice the identification parade, which is yet to be conducted,” said Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale.

The case was postponed to 6 September 2021 for possible bail application.

Thus far, about 18 suspects have been arrested by SAPS and the DPCI (Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation).

Mogale said some have already appeared in various courts in Gauteng, the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal. While some have been granted bail, others were remanded in custody.

Majozi was granted bail of R3 000 with conditions including the surrender of her passport, reporting to the nearest police station daily and ensuring that she informs the investigating officer when leaving the province.

The case was postponed to 18 October 2021.

– SAnews.gov.za

To read more political news and views from this week’s newspaper, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Sunday World