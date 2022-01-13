Julius Malema says Lindiwe Sisulu must stand by her decision

Johannesburg- Politician and Economic Freedom Fighters’ Commander in Chief, Julius Malema has had his say on the ongoing battle between the Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu and the judiciary, which was defended by the acting deputy chief justice, Raymond Zondo.

Sisulu recently wrote an article that posed a question that led to acting chief justice Raymond Zondo holding a press briefing yesterday.

“What has this beautiful constitution done for the victims [of colonialism] except as a palliative (Panadol),” Sisulu asked in her article.

She further said Africans manage poverty, while others manage wealth.

On Wednesday, Zondo held a media briefing where he responded o what the minister had wrote in the article and lambasted her, saying that it was an insult to the judiciary in South Africa, more especially African judges in the country.

In response to the minister’s words, Zondo said, “We as the judiciary have never said that we should not be criticized, we accept that we may be criticized, but we say criticism should be fair and factual. This is not a criticism it is an insult to the Judiciary who serve this country.”

“This is most regrettable because it does not come from a young and inexperienced person. There are no facts that are put up by Sisulu and analysis it is just accusations and insults to the judiciary,” Zondo further said.

Malema has since entered the fray and took to Twitter and said that Sisulu should never allow anyone to bully her.

“If she has taken a political position, she must stand by it. Zondo might have taken Zuma to jail but will never tell us what to think and say… we are not scared of him and he must know that,” he wrote.

Imagine being told by some Palesa, Ferrial or Eusebius what you must do or say. They can all go to hell with their principals. For some reason, someone told them they control the narrative & if they do not approve of you, you will not have a political space to operate from. Sies! — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) January 12, 2022

See other EFF senior leaders on the matter:

But Zondo can just respond to the article and voice contrary perspectives on the transformation of the judiciary. The press conference borders on censorship and intimidation of different opinions. This is judicial misconduct and must be acted upon by JSC. — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) January 12, 2022

A desperate press conference, by a desperate judge, in a desperate campaign to preside over our judiciary. Responding to a desperate article by a desperate politician, who wants to preside over a desperate organisation! Battle of the desperate! Sies! — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) January 12, 2022

The reason it’s not wise for judges to descent into political arena is because even public political debates may end up in front of them. If Sisulu is removed from cabinet/parliament due to her views, she must feel confident to bring such a removal to court & attain true justice — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) January 13, 2022

We don’t care for Lindiwe Sisulu! What moves us is a judiciary that says public criticism of the judiciary is “insults & attack”. Judiciary in a democracy must be subject to public criticism, especially from Members of Parliament! Otherwise, ours is a democracy no more! Sies! — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) January 12, 2022

What Zondo did is a blatant abuse of power! For him to use the powerful position of head of judiciary to respond to public criticism- labelling it as “insult & attack” is dangerous. Who would dare criticise judgments when judges respond to public criticism this way? He is worse! — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) January 12, 2022

Meanwhile, Sisulu has responded to Zondo’s briefing on Wednesday.

Sisulu took to social media to react to the comments made at the media briefing which took place on Wednesday afternoon.

“I have noted the comments made by the Acting Chief Justice Zondo and they will be engaged with at an appropriate time in an appropriate platform, “she wrote.

I have noted the comments made by the Acting Chief Justice Zondo and they will be engaged with at an appropriate time in an appropriate platform. — Lindiwe Sisulu (@LindiweSisuluSA) January 12, 2022

