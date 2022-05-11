Judgment reserved in AfriForum’s appeal to overturn ban of old flag

The Bloemfontein Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has reserved judgment in the old apartheid flag matter.

The AfriForum approached the SCA on Wednesday to appeal a 2019 court ruling that banned the 1928 national flag. The Equality Court previously ruled that the display of the flag constitutes hate speech, unfair discrimination, and harassment.

Mark Oppenheimer, the legal representative for AfriForum, argued on Wednesday that the ban is actually “censorship”. On the other hand, the Nelson Mandela Foundation said the display of the old South African flag depicts a nostalgia for apartheid.

The foundation’s advocate, Thembeka Ngcukaitobi, said the flag represents white domination over “black bodies”, adding that it is also a crime against humanity.

