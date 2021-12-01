Jub Jub says his name has been ‘dragged through the mud for far too long’

Johannesburg- South African rapper and televeision presenter, Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye has spoken up on the video trailer of an upcoming episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG.

The video was released last week and resulted in a lot of people reacting to it, after Jub-Jub was heard in the video saying that, “Everyone knows that Kelly uses muthi,” which left many on social media in shock.

Jub Jub has since broken his silence on the matter and said, his name has been dragged through the mud for far too long.

“There’s power in those who have been silent and finally get to speak. I despise people who take advantage of the weak and vulnerable, people who judge anything they know nothing about. My name has been dragged in the mud for far too long, people mocking and undermining what it took to build this name,” he wrote on his Instagram page.

Jub-Jub who is also a father to Kelly Khumalo’s son, further said, MacG only got a sneak peek of what’s to come.

“THE REAL TRUTH about myself, family, snakes, prison, friends, accident, justice system and everyone in it and all the events of my life WILL COME OUT START TO FINISH with the PROOF. I warned ya’ll about abusing me and using my name ngathi iChappies…THIS IS THE BEGINNING OF RARE BREED STORY,” he concluded.

