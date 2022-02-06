Jub Jub faces axe over Khumalo slur

Johannesburg – Controversial Uyajola 9/9 presenter Jub Jub has been given an ultimatum by his boss, Aubrey Tau, to apologise to his ex-girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo for calling her a “witch” or kiss his job goodbye.

In his controversial interview on MacG Podcast and Chill last year, Jub Jub, who has a child with Khumalo, said the songbird practised witchcraft and used muthi to lure him into having a dalliance with her.

He spewed the gibberish when the host, Macgyver “MacG” Mukwevho, asked him to chronicle his love life with former Skeem Saam actress Amanda du Pont and Khumalo.

Now Tau, the CEO of Moja Love, has given Jub Jub an ultimatum to extend an olive branch to Khumalo or lose his job. In an internal memorandum he sent to senior staffers at the popular channel, Tau said Jub Jub, born Molemo Maarohanye, should ask for

forgiveness from Khumalo and three more anti-gender-based violence organisations for his faux pas.

Dated February 1, the memo, which was leaked to Sunday World by a staffer, reads in part: “Molemo should meet the woman organisations and apologise for his hurtful comments – calling Ms. Khumalo a witch and etc. Last year, I suspended Jub Jub with

immediate effect for his wrong and hurtful comments.

“His ill-advised comments have reached the highest level of decision-makers in this industry. He needs to apologise to Ms. Kelly Khumalo and three different organisation for the hurtful comments. He should also undergo sensitivity training.”

The memo also quoted Tau as saying that Moja Love channel head Bokani Moyo should meet with Jub Jub and instruct him to apologise to Khumalo and the three organisations.

Moyo must also obtain a written undertaking from Jub Jub’s legal representative that there was no criminal case against him as a result of his caper.

“We asked him to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of his comments. The entire Moja Love and Siyaya Organisation stand in solitary with the women.

“He needs to reflect and learn about the impact of his comments. This process should not be wishy-washy, it should be taken seriously because of the comments Jub Jub made and his history. His image has been tainted.

“Television and technology and media people will understand what I’m talking about, as this is serious,” the memo reads.

Speaking to Sunday World, Tau confirmed that he gave Jub Jub an ultimatum to bury the hatchet with the Empini hitmaker, who also has a child with the slain Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

“Listening to the podcast, I believe Jub Jub was out of order and I don’t like to work with people who are ill-disciplined, they can tell you that. That is my personality,” he said.

The interview between Jub Jub and MacG drew a lot of scorn after media personalityMasechaba Ndlovu and Du Pont accused him of rape, an allegation he has denied.

Jub Jub’s lawyer Terrance Baloyi could not respond to our questions at the time of going to press.

