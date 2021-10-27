VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

“John Wick” guns down a Boko Haram gang leader

By Mbalenhle Zuma
A firearm that was recovered by police. Image: www.saps.gov.za

Johannesburg- You might be wondering who this “John Wick” that everyone is talking about is, but he has recently gunned down a Boko Haram gang leader in Mamelodi.

“John Wick” is not his real name and nobody really knows who he is but the community of Mamelodi and Soshanguve seem to be very fond of him.

John Wick has solely killed at least 9 people since September 2021.

This is how tweeps have reacted to “John Wick” and the work he has been doing.

“The guy is doing what police failed to do As residents of Mamelodi we’re happy with the developments”

“Another one just before we sleep! Mamelodi bafwethu John Wick is a busy man”

“Residents of Mamelodi have praised a man known as ” John Wick “, claiming that he has done what the police had failed to do. He is believed to be after Boko Haram, a terrorist organization that has been accused of terrorizing the inhabitants of Soshanguve.”

 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

 

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.