Joburg mayor was trapped in the car for hours

Johannesburg – Politicians and Joburg City officials descended in large in numbers at the accident scene last night following the sudden death of recently appointed mayor Jolidee Matongo.

Matongo was yesterday killed in a head on collision as he was returning from the registration campaign in Soweto, where he accompanied President Cyril Ramaphosa and Gauteng Premier David Makhura.

The accident happened at around 7:30 on Saturday evening. Matongo’s body was still trapped in his BMW X5 at 11pm, even though there were a number of emergency personnel and police at the scene.

Author



Bongani Mdakane