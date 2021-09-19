REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Breaking News

Joburg mayor was trapped in the car for hours

By Bongani Mdakane
Johannesburg has a new Executive Mayor after Jolidee Matongo was elected to lead the city unopposed during an extra-ordinary council meeting on Tuesday.

Johannesburg – Politicians and Joburg City officials descended in large in numbers at the accident scene last night following the sudden death of recently appointed mayor Jolidee Matongo.

Matongo was yesterday killed in a head on collision as he was returning from the registration campaign in Soweto, where he accompanied President Cyril Ramaphosa and Gauteng Premier David Makhura.

The accident happened at around 7:30 on Saturday evening. Matongo’s body was still trapped in his BMW X5 at 11pm, even though there were a number of emergency personnel and police at the scene.

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.