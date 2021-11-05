VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Is Musa Mseleku terrified of MaNgwabe?

By Anelisa Sibanda

Johannesburg- UThando nesthembu polygamist and businessman Musa Mseleku seems not to have power over his last wife, Mbali ‘MaNgwabe’ Mseleku.

In the latest episode, MaNgwabe proved that she wears the pants in their marriage, this is not the first time but it’s what she always does.

She said as long as she is still alive she will do whatever she likes with her kids.

MaNgwabe claims her kids were abused by the driver who takes them to school after he asked her eldest daughter to open the gate as a result she removed her kids from the family transport and decided to take them to school herself.

Mseleku seems not to have control over his wife as he just gets numb and have nothing to say whenever she raises issues.

Tweeps felt like she is disrespectful and should just leave the marriage if she no longer wants in where as others supported her.

These are some of the reactions;

 

 

 

