Investment banker wins R7 million Lotto jackpot

Johannesburg – The National Lottery Operator, Ithuba, is excited to announce that the Lotto winner who bagged over R7 million has come forward to claim his winnings, from the draw that took place on Saturday 14 August 2021.

The winning ticket was purchased on the National Lottery website and the winner spent R100 on the winning ticket using the manual selection method to select the winning numbers of 05, 14, 19, 34, 44, 49, and the Bonus Ball number 08.

“I enjoy what I do for a living and I don’t plan on leaving my job”, said 43-year old Investment Banker speaking to the National Lottery Operator, Ithuba.

“I’m still in shock, but at the same time super excited and surprised. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that one day I would win the Lotto jackpot, as a regular Lotto and Powerball player. As an Investment Banker, I know the best investments and will invest a large portion of my winnings and pay off all my debt. I had already planned a vacation with a couple of my friends and the winnings will make this trip extra special and so much more worth it,”,said the lucky winner.

The Ceo of Ithuba, Charmaine Mabuza, said, “Congratulations to our newest millionaire, we are excited to see our players opting to play the National Lottery on the various platforms that are available to our players, from the comfort and safety of their homes. Our goal has always been to create convenient ways of helping our players to participate in their favourite National Lottery games.”

Ithuba is the first South African operator to fully embrace technology and digitalize the lottery offering to its players.

“In 2018, we launched the first-ever National Lottery Mobile App bringing modern-day convenience to our players.” said Mabuza.

The PowerBall jackpot for tonight’s draw, Friday 20 August 2021 is estimated at R35 Million. Get your PowerBall ticket and play for tonight’s jackpot and you could be our next winner, buy your ticket now.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Sunday World