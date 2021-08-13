Inmate charged for the murder of Leeuwkop correctional official

Johannesburg -The Deputy Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa, has welcomed the arrest of an inmate who allegedly killed a 50-year old female official at the Leeuwkop Management Area.

The inmate has already been charged for a murder case by the South African Police Service (SAPS). Ms Eunice Moloko, died on the 10th of August while on duty at the Leeuwkop COVID-19 Isolation Site.

Her body was discovered on the floor with her jacket covered with blood. Nkosi Holomisa today, 13 August 2021, visited the Leeuwkop Management Area where he urged the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) to work together with the SAPS to speedily probe this tragic incident to the fullest. He said circumstances that led to Moloko’s death are investigated fully.

Adherence to security procedures is another focal areas which will detail the nature of operations which led to this catastrophic incident.

Nkosi Holomisa said it was very sad that Moloko was killed in a brutal manner, moreover during the month of August which is national Women’s Month where efforts to protect women are heightened.

He said this tragic incident sent shockwaves in the department adding that investigators have done a good job and it was encouraging that a suspect has already been arrested.

“Investigations must continue so that no stone is left unturned in establishing facts that led to her death so that the alleged perpetrator of this gruesome deed can face the full might of the law and this will send a strong message that those who attack and kill our correctional officials will face the harshest punishment,” Nkosi Holomisa said.

He said it is disheartening that correctional services lost a dedicated official with 23 years of service in a brutal manner and has been robbed of one of those it relied upon in its mandate of rehabilitating criminals, which is a difficult task.

“It is saddening to lose a person of this caliber who was immensely contributing towards creating safer communities in the country,” said Nkosi Holomisa.

He said should investigations reveal that there was negligence on the part of management in the centre, the department will not hesitate to take tough action against anyone implicated.

“We appeal to all people to allow the law to take its course and avoid speculations and apportioning blame without facts,” Nkosi Holomisa said. He also visited the Moloko family and conveyed deepest condolences to the family and assured them that their loss is equally the department of correctional services’ loss.

