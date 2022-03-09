Iman Rappetti rejoins SABC news division

Veteran broadcaster and journalist Iman Rappetti has rejoined the SABC, the public broadcaster announced on Wednesday.

The SABC said in a statement that Rappetti, who joins the news division in April, “brings to the SABC a wealth of great knowledge and experience spanning over 20 years, and this will be shared and enjoyed with the Full View audiences on weekends on SABC News Channel 404”.

Rappetti, who has plied her trade with the likes of eNCA, Talk Radio 702, Gauteng-based station Power 987, and Business Day newspaper expressed joy at rejoining the SABC.

“I’m very excited to be back in broadcasting and looking forward to working with old and new colleagues at the SABC,” she tweeted.

The SABC also announced the launch of a new news programme It’s Topical on SABC News Channel 404. The programme will be anchored by Blain Herman on Sundays from April 3.

Deidre Uren, acting group executive for news and current affairs, shared: “Our news channel has successfully retained its top position on the national TV news market and we believe that these changes will add on our efforts to increase audience experience.

“Most importantly, [we hope] to continuously deliver comprehensively on the corporation’s mandate of serving the millions of South Africans who rely on it for education, information, and entertainment.

Uren added: “We will also be introducing more exciting changes which will be communicated in due course.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author