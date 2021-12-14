IFP suspends Musa Sibisi following arrest after allegations of impregnating teen

Johannesburg – The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has today suspended Councillor Musa Sibisi from the Party with immediate effect.

This comes after the IFP’s National Executive Committee (NEC) was advised of the allegations levelled against Sibisi and the subsequent arrest of the Councillor.

The party said in a statement, it resolved that he should immediately be suspended from all party activities.

“The KZN Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) and Political Oversight Committee (POC) have now been tasked with investigating the allegations and establishing all the material facts. They will report back to the NEC on Monday,20 December. The IFP takes these allegations very seriously and is committed to giving this matter the urgent and immediate attention it deserves,” the party said in a statement.

“It is further our expectation that the court processes will move with the necessary speed. So that justice may be served swiftly. The IFP would like to categorically state that the Party does not condone and will not tolerate any form of abuse, exploitation or violence against women, children and other vulnerable people,” the IFP further said in a statement.

“This, particularly from public representatives that have been appointed to serve in best interests of their communities. Should these allegations prove to be true, the councillor will face the highest possible sanction from the Party and be banned from holding office in any party structures for life,” the IFP further stated.

According to reports, Sibisi was arrested on allegations of impregnating a 14-year-old girl.

The IFP councillor from KwaDukuza was arrested at the weekend and released on R3 000 bail.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author