VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Breaking News

IFP leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi tests positive for Covid-19 for second time

By Mbalenhle Zuma
KWADUKUZA, SOUTH AFRICA – SEPTEMBER 22: King Goodwill Zwelithini and Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi during a Shaka Day event on September 22, 2012 in KwaDukuza, South Africa. The event is part of Heritage Day celebrations. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Thuli Dlamini)

Johannesburg- IFP Founder and President Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has tested positive for Covid-19.

The news was shared by the IFP after the family issued out a statement of the leader testing positive for the second time.

“We, the family of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, Founder and President Emeritus of the IFP, Inkosi of the Buthelezi Clan and Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation, wish to advise that uMntwana wa KwaPhindangene has again tested positive for Covid-19,” the statement read.

“We are pleased to say that, as with his first bout in August last year, he remains relatively asymptomatic and is in good spirits. His only regret is being unable to attend the installation ceremony of the Chancellor of the University of Cape Town, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, as intended on Friday,” the statement continues.

“As required, he has begun self-isolating at home for the mandatory period. We are grateful to know that he is double vaccinated and will be monitored by a very capable team. During this period of self-isolation, members of the media are kindly requested to respect our space. Please rest assured that we will keep you informed of his return to work.”

“Once again we thank you for your prayers as we await a good outcome. We also urge everyone to be circumspect in this time of increasing infections and to vigilantly take the necessary precautions to protect both lives and livelihoods,” read the statement.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes