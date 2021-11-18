Ifani wants to bury the hatchet with Cassper

Johannesburg- Rapper Ifani is looking to bury the hatchet and make peace with famed businessman and rapper, Cassper Nyovest.

The duo’s beef started way back in 2017 when Ifani dissed Cassper’s Tito Mboweni song and called it ‘trash’.

This comes after American rappers, Drake and Kanye flooded the internet on Wednesday after making peace with each other.

Ifani took to Twitter to apologise to Cassper saying, ” If Drake & Ye can settle their beef, Who are we not to settle ours? C’mon Nyovest. Unblock me. Let’s be friends again I’m sorry.”

Cassper has not yet directly replied to the star but he took to his social media platforms and wrote, “You got me f*c&ed up if think im not gonna hype myself when niggas is tryna disrespect my name. Not me, aneva Boyz Ima let you know, from the gate. I am not the one!!! I am Cassper Nyovest!!! No small business!!! Before anyone puts respect on it, ima do it my damn self!!!”

