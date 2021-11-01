IEC says 2021 Municipal Elections off to a good start

Johannesburg – The Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has released a statement stating that the 2021 Municipal Elections got off to a good start.

“The vast majority of the country’s 23 148 voting stations reported being open on time at 7 am and that voting was flowing smoothly. The Electoral Commission is particularly encouraged that many voting stations reported strong turnouts from early in the day with many voters already waiting to vote before the 7 am opening,” the statement read.

The IEC says delays in voting were only reported in less than one percent of the voting stations. This is a result of “a variety of circumstances including tents being blown over by high winds overnight and the late arrival of election staff and voting materials in a few voting stations”.

In addition, the Commission has stated that an officer in the eThekwini Metro was detained after allegedly stuffing marked ballots into a ballot box.

“The matter is now in the hands of the South African Police. This incident, which did not affect voting, is a testament to the in-built safeguards in the voting process that also include an active role for party and independent candidate agents,” the Commission explained in the statement.

Furthermore, the Electoral Commission is “also pleased to note that the weather was reported to be relatively good to mild in many parts of the country and had not adversely affected voting during the early part of the day Voting will continue throughout the day until 21h00 tonight when voting stations close. Voters who are at the voting station or in a queue at 21h00 will be allowed to vote Voters are reminded that they must vote only where they are registered.”

“Voters are also reminded that it is prohibited to take a photograph or “selfie” of their marked ballot paper. This is essential to protect the secrecy and integrity of their vote. The Electoral Commission would also like to remind all employers – especially those in the agriculture, retail, transport, mining, and other sectors – that today has been declared a public holiday in order to allow all South Africans the opportunity to vote,” the statement concluded.

