IEC officials ambushed in Mpumalanga

Johannesburg- Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) officials escaped unharmed on Election Day in Mpumalanga following an ambush shortly after they concluded vote counting.

In a statement, the Commission said the officials were from the Plaantjie Primary School in Bushbuckridge, in ward 24, after overseeing the Local Government Elections.

“[They] were ambushed late last night by unknown men,” the Commission said.

The officials managed to get away. In fleeing the scene, equipment and ballot papers remained in the car.

“Fortunately, the ballot papers had been counted and the signed slip confirming this was on the person of one of the officials when they fled the scene,” said the Commission.

It said it was pleased that no one was harmed and that this act of criminality did not compromise the votes from the ward.

“We hope that the suspects are found and that they face the full might of the law. Counselling for our officials will be arranged given the trauma they have experienced,” it said.

Anelisa Sibanda