Idols SA to revamp judging panel for season 18, gives Randall and Unathi the boot

Johannesburg – Idols SA has announced that Unathi Nkayi and Randall Abrahams are not coming back to the show.

Idols SA announced that Mnet will not be renewing Abrahams’ and Nkayi’s contracts for the upcoming season of the popular talent show.

According to the Channel Director, Shirly Adonisi, they are taking a fresh approach to the judging panel to retain audiences and stay competitive in the Sunday night timeslot.

Abrahams has been a judge on Idols SA for 17 seasons, While Nkayi has been with the show for 10 seasons.

We can’t say we didn’t see it coming as rumors began swirling last year about Unathi not coming back to the show.

Sunday world has also learnt that the contract was almost not renewed because the show was deemed as” boring”.

“Producers were told to either change the format or come up with new ideas or else the show will be canned,” Adonisi told Sunday World.

Adonisi further said that Mzansi Magic would like to thank both Randall and Unathi for their contribution to discovering new talent and launching the careers of so many.

“We salute these great icons of South African entertainment and thank them both for great innings on Idols. Randall and Unathi have demonstrated high levels of professionalism and made an impact on the South African entertainment scene that will continue to be felt for some time to come.We wish them well in their endeavours,” Adonisi further said.

The channel will make an announcement on the new judging panel for season 18 of Idols SA in due course.

