Idols runner-up Sneiziey Msomi weds in a traditional ceremony

Johannesburg- South African Idols runner-up and SAMA nominee Snenhlanhla Msomi, also known as Sneiziey is officially off the market.

This comes after the songster shared pictures of her traditional wedding that was held over 2 days at her home, in Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal.

Sneiziey further thanked her husband for following her culture even though he did not understand it as he is from a different tribe.

“In a world full of opinionated people I choose to look into your eyes with my ears listening to what God is teaching me about being your Proverbs 31. I choose you as my best friend, my brother and my husband thank you for ukuhlonipha isiko lasekhaya ungazi nokuthi yini uMembeso (respecting my culture, even though you did not know what uMembeso is), you were excited kunami (more than me) and you wanted to know everything. Ngyabonga(thank you) my Xhosa prince for ukuhlonipha umndeni wami (respecting my family) the journey continues,” she wrote on her Instagram.

