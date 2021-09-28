Idols finalist Mmatema Gavu is expecting baby number 2

Johannesburg- Artist, presenter, and actress Mmatema Gavu and her husband are expecting baby number two.

The former Rhythm City actress took to Instagram to share her excitement as she is pregnant together with her sister.

Mrs Gavu said her pregnancy journey is even more special because she shares it with her sister.

“The prayers we share for each other, the silly cravings we have, changes we keep making fun of and just knowing that my baby already has a best friend for life. We are pregnant,” she wrote on Instagram.

The Gospel unplugged presenter recently shared the gender reveal on her YouTube channel and the pair is blessed with a baby girl.

“That’s what they mean about God giving you your desires, it’s a girl! Honestly, I am not surprised because God is faithful, He is faithful to your desires. If you believe in Him, He’s sure to answer. We already have a name so there was no way that God was going to say He’s going to give us a Lucas,” she said on her YouTube video and laughed.

