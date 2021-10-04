Idols fans impressed by Zahara’s judging skills

Johannesburg- Zaraha left fans in awe after her appearance on Idols SA as a guest judge for this week.

Idols have implemented a guest judging system since the suspension of Somizi because of the abuse scandal that he was involved in.

Zaraha hit the stage with a performance that left some of the fans unhappy as she was lip singing, while others were left impressed.

The Loliwe hitmaker was compared to Dineo Ranaka who appeared on the show last week.

Some fans said she had done far much better than Ranaka whilst others felt that Ranaka was the perfect candidate to replace Somizi.

Take a look at some of the reactions from Twitter below:

What is Zahara wearing? And what the hell is she trying to pull ka lip sync e kaa? #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/7gAxN4hy2l — Mnr Posh (@RealUnicorn19) October 3, 2021

Imagine getting a Notebook from Zahara, one of the Best selling Artists in SA That says a lot about Karabo as an artist #idolssa — Sihle (@Sihle_QK) October 3, 2021

zahara looks so damn gorgeous and sounds amazing as always 🥺 #idolsSA pic.twitter.com/moCxFxXeB9 — Zezetu Mqondiso (@ZezetuMqondiso) October 3, 2021

Sunday World

Author



Anelisa Sibanda