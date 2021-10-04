REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Idols fans impressed by Zahara’s judging skills

By Anelisa Sibanda
Zahara. PICTURE: INSTAGRAM

Johannesburg- Zaraha left fans in awe after her appearance on Idols SA as a guest judge for this week.

Idols have implemented a guest judging system since the suspension of Somizi because of the abuse scandal that he was involved in.

Zaraha hit the stage with a performance that left some of the fans unhappy as she was lip singing, while others were left impressed.

The Loliwe hitmaker was compared to Dineo Ranaka who appeared on the show last week.

Some fans said she had done far much better than Ranaka whilst others felt that Ranaka was the perfect candidate to replace Somizi.

Take a look at some of the reactions from Twitter below: 

