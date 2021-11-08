I deserve top award, says Cassper

Johannesburg- Days after nominations for the SA Hip Hop Awards were open for votes, award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest has thrown the cat among the pigeons, saying he is the most deserving of the Artist of the Decade gong.

The awards are scheduled to take place next month.

The Artist of the Decade award is a new category introduced this year – the 10th year anniversary of the awards – which will be broadcast live on SABC1 on December 4.

Cassper, real name Refiloe Phoolo, is nominated along archrival AKA, Khuli Chana, KO and Kwesta, Riky Rick, Nasty C, Emtee and Reason.

“I believe I’ve been consistent, impactful and achieved all I set out for in the music space more than anyone else has. But awards also don’t define my success. My name is written in books with legends already,” said Cassper.

Cassper, who this week celebrated the time he first filled up The Dome in 2015, a historical moment that he said he had hoped to achieve again before the pandemic struck, believes his big dreams will still be achieved with many new projects in the pipeline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest)

“I call myself Don Billiato because the dream will be achieved. We are almost done with the music studio – two weeks left, a platform that will help new and upcoming artists.

“Then there’s The Braai Show, which I got slack for because the previous host and I don’t see eye to eye.

“But I expected even more slack – but people moved on and are thoroughly enjoying the show. It shows off a different side of me which people are also acknowledging me for.”

Cassper, who mentioned that his new projects included a sneaker line and liquor brand, said: “I know this will become a billion-dollar business.”

He said the track Siyathanda had been the biggest hit of his 10-year career, sharing that though he didn’t expect it to do so well, he believes it was a gift from God.

“What many don’t know is that I also wrote for and directed the music video.”

Cassper will perform at the Hunters #MusicNeedsYou concert next Sunday, the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic started last year that he will be performing to an

audience of about 1 500 people.

“I was lucky I got to travel overseas and perform but this is the first event at home where the audience is at this scale. It’s not perfect, but every bit helps.

“As artists we had little to no remuneration. I appreciate every gig as it helps put food on the table,” he said.

Sunday World

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom