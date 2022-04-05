Humble and grateful, Black Coffee gives thanks

DJ Black Coffee’s Grammy win took even him by surprise as he appeared lost for words on the night he was honoured.

But on Tuesday the DJ, who scooped a Grammy for his album Subconsciously, shared on social media a heartfelt speech of thanks.

He wrote: “I remain in awe of God’s grace and mercy; because I did not prepare a speech for the ceremony, with this post I would like to extend my gratitude. I thank God for the gift of music, for blessing me with a beautiful healthy family, a wonderful group of friends, and fans from all the corners of the world.

“Thank you to @cv0tta , the @alegriaagency team, @dslevy and Kyle, as well as everyone at @wme. Thank you to all the artists that contributed and poured their all to Subconsciously – @angelos_music, @msaki_za, @jozzy, @jinaduofficial, @davidguetta, @maxineashley, @delilahmontagu, @pharell, @sabrinaclaudio, @tellamanofficial, @michaelmalih, @unarams, @diplo, @_elderbrook, @sunelmusician, @usher, @celeste and everyone else who worked on production and songwriting to create this body of work.”

Born Nkosinathi Maphumulo, he dedicated the award to his children who always have to put up with him being on the road working on his music. “I love you, thank you for your unwavering and unconditional love,” he shared.

He said having dedicated his first album to his son Esona, not knowing what it would yield, and now having him walk by his side holding his Grammy, felt great. “You anchor me❤️@esonaaaa.”

He also dedicated the award to every African child who dreams of excelling in anything they envision. “I want to affirm that it is all possible.”

His ex-wife Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa also posted a congratulatory message to the DJ, indicating that their once turbulent break-up, which played out on social media and in the newspapers, may be a thing of the past.

“Congratulations to my little dudes’ dude. We’re all incredibly proud,” she wrote on Instagram next to a picture of DJ Black Coffee and their children.

