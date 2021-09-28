REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
HPCSA ombudsman Kwinda suspended over misconduct

By Bongani Mdakane
HPCSA ombudsman Dr Munyadwiza Kwinda has been suspended. Picture: Twitter

Johannesburg – The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) suspended its controversial ombudsman Dr Munyadziwa Kwinda.

The suspension happened two weeks after Sunday World published an article in which  Nkhensane Ditshego, the secretary of National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union at  HPCSA – wrote to the president of the regulatory  Professor Simon Nemutandani, to lay a complaint against Kwinda and HPCSA council member Professor Nobelungu Ngoloyi-Mekwa

Ditshego alleged that Kwinda and Ngoloyi-Mekwa are the owners of the company called South African Institute of Healthcare Managers, which provides continuing professional development activities to health practitioners registered with the HPCSA for a fee.

