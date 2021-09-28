HPCSA ombudsman Kwinda suspended over misconduct

Johannesburg – The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) suspended its controversial ombudsman Dr Munyadziwa Kwinda.
The suspension happened two weeks after Sunday World published an article in which Nkhensane Ditshego, the secretary of National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union at HPCSA – wrote to the president of the regulatory Professor Simon Nemutandani, to lay a complaint against Kwinda and HPCSA council member Professor Nobelungu Ngoloyi-Mekwa
Ditshego alleged that Kwinda and Ngoloyi-Mekwa are the owners of the company called South African Institute of Healthcare Managers, which provides continuing professional development activities to health practitioners registered with the HPCSA for a fee.
Author