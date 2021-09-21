How businesses can support the fight against gender-based violence

Johannesburg- Gender-based violence (GBV) is not an easy issue to tackle.

However, businesses have a critical, norm-shifting role to play.

With the increase in gender-based violence cases in South Africa, all companies must take action against GBV, regardless of business size.

Because of GBV’s impact on the economy and businesses, the Black Business Federation (BBF) president, Malusi Zondi, thinks that the violence against women and children in South Africa needs urgent attention from companies.

A 2018 study in South Africa estimated that nearly a third of women were victims of unwanted sexual advances in their workplaces.

Furthermore, a report released by KPMG found that GBV cost the economy an estimated R28.4 billion – R42.4 billion for 2012/13.

GBV interferes with affected employees’ full and equal participation in the workforce.

It impairs employees’ physical and mental health and well-being, leading to stress, anxiety, loss of self-esteem, motivation, and even job loss.

In addition, GBV contributes to the gender pay gap and affects women’s advancement and career progression opportunities.

“There are some actions that businesses can take to support their employees who are at risk of GBV. First, businesses should perform a risk analysis and update the anti-GBV policies that they have in place. By updating these policies, they would be ensuring that there are mechanisms in place for their employees to be able to report GBV and get help,” says Zondi.

Although there is some progress and attention in what the South African government has and can do for policy improvements, businesses can still be a significant part of the solution.

“Businesses should ensure that women are included in the leadership and decision-making processes so that they can give a clear picture of how the crisis is affecting female employees,” adds Zondi.

Here are some steps that businesses and companies can take in fighting against GBV internally:

Prevent Violence and Harassment by Identifying Potential Risks

To one degree or another, gender-based violence affects all businesses. It is therefore vital to understand where problems are occurring and what the causes are. Large companies with complex value chains can use tools like the Business for Social Responsibility Diagnostic to help identify the issues and tackle them.

The tool enables a company to self-assess how effectively their existing policies, programs, culture, leadership, and strategy tackle violence and harassment. Under each focus area, there is a set of guiding questions for companies to develop a score.

The scores help a company identify where it is doing well (high scores suggest it is ‘leading’) and where it needs to do better (low scores indicate it is a ‘beginner’).

Commit to Gender Equality and Diversity Across the Workplace

CEO’s and senior leadership commitments to diverse, equal, and respectful workplaces, backed by adequate resources and action, form a necessary foundation for addressing gender-based violence.

It tackles the root of the problem (gender inequality) and creates trust amongst staff. Without this foundation, efforts to “raise awareness” about gender-based violence can appear tokenistic and lack legitimacy.

Protect Employees with Supportive Policies and Procedures

Clear policies and procedures, including reporting and grievance mechanisms, empower staff to take appropriate action when needed and reassure survivors, bystanders, accused perpetrators, and whistle-blowers that the company will handle cases effectively.

Collaborate and Campaign Beyond the Immediate Workplace

Sector-wide approaches to reducing gender-based violence can help raise standards with suppliers and build a more robust overall ecosystem to tackle deeply ingrained issues. Companies also can influence societal norms and behaviors on gender-based violence through advertising and campaigning, particularly when the problems align with core business aims and include culturally relevant reference points or actors.

Be Accountable and Monitor Action

Companies taking action to tackle gender-based violence want to know whether those actions are benefitting employees. They also want to know how to comply with legal changes most effectively. Currently, the best approach is to adopt the standards set out in the new ILO treaty or use the Business for Social Responsibility Diagnostic tool. Then, set up feedback mechanisms to assess employees’ uptake of new policies and programs, conduct regular employee surveys and invite staff to share views on prioritizing resources to tackle the issue.

Although women usually bear the brunt of gender-based violence, other groups at risk include men and members of the LGBTQI community.

“In playing their part to shift social norms, businesses should engage with all their employees so that they provide an online platform on prevention and protection, for both men and women, which will also explain how GBV affects everyone,” concludes Zondi.

Mbalenhle Zuma