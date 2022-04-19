Hope to find missing people fading as KZN floods death toll rises 

The KwaZulu-Natal floods’ death toll has risen to 443, the provincial government has confirmed.

Briefing the media on Monday, premier Sihle Zikalala said the inclement weather had slowed the search and rescue operations as police, soldiers, and volunteer rescue teams continue to sift through the rubble and rivers in search of bodies.

“As of Monday, we received more than 38 callouts and six bodies were recovered. We also stand at 63 persons missing and unaccounted for,” said Zikalala.

Desperate and visibly shaken families who lost their loved ones braved the cold and drizzle on Monday to comb through the banks of local rivers.

Nhlanhla Dubazana of Umlazi, whose younger brother went missing when the floods lashed their RDP house at the start of last week, said anxious families were looking everywhere.

“There are many families in Umlazi township alone who have not found their loved ones. Yesterday [Sunday], we were searching in the beach area in Durban hoping to find something,” said Dubazana, who together with other community members were searching the river in the township.

“We were hopeful after we were told that some bodies that were washed away were found along the ocean.”

More than 43 000 people have been affected by the floods, resulting in scores of destitute families seeking refuge in various shelters around Durban.

