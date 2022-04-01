E-edition
Home Affairs offline after cable breakage

By Somaya Stockenstroom

All the Home Affairs offices around the country are offline following the “unfortunate” incident of cable breakage that connects to the State Information Technology Agency (Sita).

In a statement on Friday, the department said: “A team of Home Affairs and Sita technicians is working tirelessly to ensure that the cable breakage is resolved.”

