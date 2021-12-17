Hlaudi Motsoeneng ordered to pay back the money

Johannesburg- The controversial former SABC CEO turned politician, Hlaudi Motsoeneng, has a headache to deal with this festive season.

This comes after the SIU had released a report that Motsoeneng should pay back R11.5 million paid by SABC while he was at the helm of the broadcaster as a COO.

According to the statement released by the SIU, it is stated that Motsoeneng’s success fee has been declared unlawful and invalid by the High Court.

Motsoeneng is ordered to repay the money within seven days plus 15.5% interest, dating back to September 2016.

“In the event, Mr. Motsoeneng fails to pay within seven days, the SABC Pension Fund is ordered to pay the aforementioned amount to the SABC or all the pension proceeds where the pension proceeds do not amount to R11,508,549.12.”

“The SIU together with the SABC approached the High Court to review and set aside a decision by the former SABC Board to pay Mr. Motsoeneng a success fee and recover financial losses suffered by the SABC,” reads a statement.”

Based on the SIU statement, the court action was informed by the SIU investigation in the affairs of the SABC, which revealed that the SABC irregularly paid monies to individuals and entered into contracts to the detriment of the public broadcaster.

When contacted, Motsoeneng laughed and said, “I haven’t received a court judgment. When you call now, I am still sleeping and I am being bombarded with calls from media about the matter. I must go through the judgment first with my lawyers, then I can comment on the matter.”

