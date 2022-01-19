REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
High Court orders Zandile Mafe’s release from mental hospital

By Nompilo Zulu
Zandile Mafe has appeared in court for allegedly setting parliament on fire. / Social Media

Johannesburg – The high court in Cape Town on Tuesday suspended Zandile Mafe’s referral to Valkenberg Hospital for mental evaluation after his arrest in connection with the fire at Parliament.

According to Judge President John Hlophe, Mafe was not questioned at all before being referred for psychiatric observation by the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court and therefore declared the order to admit him, unlawful.

“Further detention in Valkenberg will be unlawful,” said Hlophe.

Judge Hlope ordered that Mafe be released this morning (Wednesday).

He will be taken to Pollsmoor Prison, and his urgent bail application will be heard on Saturday.

