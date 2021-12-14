Heavy K’s ex wife Ntombi calls him out for failing to pay child maintenance

Johannesburg- Heavy K seems to be in hot water over payment of child maintenance after his ex-wife Ntombi exposed how he has been neglecting his children.

Ntombi took to social media to call out Heavy K for not keeping his promises.

“It took me a lot for me to get to this point. When I say a lot, I mean a lot!

You have been nothing but toxic from our past relationship till this very day you are toxic! Co-parenting with you is one of the worst experiences I’m currently going through. It’s a constant battle and it’s sad because I’ve never seen this one coming. You’ve always loved your kids, always took care of them like a dad should but ever since the year 2019.”

“Ever since we parted ways you kind of parted ways with your boys too, all they have now become is PR for your brand. You know how you always say “I’m selling my body to make money” Yes you are absolutely correct! Simply because you aren’t doing enough and if it means that I need to get paid to sleep with a man so that I can make ends meet for my boys I will do it without thinking twice!”

“You have a disabled 6-year-old boy that is still unable to walk, who doesn’t have a wheelchair, who doesn’t have any medical coverage, and that time all you ever send is 5k. They have a nanny that needs to be paid, there are school fees, transportation, medical needs, food. Who do you think pays for all that?”

“Always comparing yourself with a person who doesn’t even make half of what you make a month and I wanted to make something out of myself but because of your personal insecurities you never wanted me to spread my wings but rather live under your shadow and look where that has gotten me?” she wrote.

“All you ever do is to make empty promises and that you are good at! Do you know who bought winter clothes for your kids? It’s me! Do you know who pays for any specialists or doctor’s appointments? It’s me! Cause my mother would call you to tell you that the kids are sick but what do you ever do?”

“Okay, olady I will send money” do you ever do it? NO! All you ever tell my mother is that “you are a busy man” too busy for your own kids? Then you want to earn respect from me? Never. What I am doing right now is not who I am but you’ve pushed me way too far and you continue to disrespect me as if I am not trying to be the best mom for my kids,” she further wrote.

“You’ve been saying you wanna take your kids and live with them but also it’s part of your games cause kaloku mna I’m not fit enough to live with my kid’s cause “I sleep around with Nigerians” like you would always say and God knows I thank those Nigerians cause their money takes care of my kids! And I sleep peacefully knowing that.”

“The very same Nigerians that you always insult me about are the same ones that made sure that your kids have Xmas clothes in 2019 cause wena you decided to send 3k for food and clothes and I will never forget that December! I was down and out had just moved out of our home and you did that to your boys!”

“Your kids miss you try and call them even if its 4times a month it will make a huge difference to them. Also, Yuri’s birthday is coming in the next 2weeks please send money for a cake cause I did it with Juju in October, it’s your turn now. Also please send money for Xmas clothes cause ziyaphela!! And my kids are not used to not dressing up on Xmas but this time I can’t do it you need to.”

“Also, Juju’s epilim is almost finished and I don’t have the money for it so please take over. You know how you always said “I’m a bitch” “rubbishkazi” “psycho” now I have succumbed to those words.”

“I am now psycho and until you do right by your kids I will continue to be psycho! This is only a start, not with my kids!! Anyone that knows me well,l will know how much I have tolerated your nonsense. Just do the right thing that’s it!”

“Such a pity that I don’t have my old phone any more I wanted people to see how much of a rude man you’ve been to me even after our relationship was over. You’ve pushed me way too far Mkhululi, way too far. Now I am psycho baby mama! And I repeat this is just a start!” she wrote.

Ntombi further posted a video of their special needs son and stated that Heavy K should take care of his son.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author