News

Heavy K welcomes his newborn

By Anelisa Sibanda
Heavy K shows off his newborn

Johannesburg- Music producer and DJ recently announced that he and his partner were expecting.

He took to his Instagram and shared a picture of his baby.

In his post he wrote, “Welcome home baby Letlotlo.”

His fans and other celebrities congratulated him.

Heavy K divorced his wife in 2019 when his then-wife, Ntombi said their relationship was toxic.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HEAVY-K (@heavykdrumboss)

