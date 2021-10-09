Heavy K welcomes his newborn

Johannesburg- Music producer and DJ recently announced that he and his partner were expecting.
He took to his Instagram and shared a picture of his baby.
In his post he wrote, “Welcome home baby Letlotlo.”
His fans and other celebrities congratulated him.
Heavy K divorced his wife in 2019 when his then-wife, Ntombi said their relationship was toxic.
