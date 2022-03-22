E-edition
Subscribe
NOMINATE YOUR 2022 UNSUNG HERO NOW!
Celebrity News

Heartfelt tributes pour in for seasoned media practitioner Luzuko Koti

By Coceka Magubeni
Luzuko Koti//Image: Instagram

Condolences continue to pour in for former Umhlobo Wenene FM presenter and Channel Africa business manager Luzuko Koti following his death on Monday.

His family released a statement confirming that Koti, 47, had succumbed to cancer.

“While it was our expressed wish to keep this private and make relevant pronouncement at the appropriate time, we believe it is in the best interest of the public to share that Luzuko lost a short and vigorously fought battle to cancer.

“He passed away at the Netcare Pretoria East health facility where he was receiving medical attention,” said Nontobeko Mabitsela, speaking on behalf of the family.

The passing of Koti, who also served as head of communications at the Nelson Mandela Foundation, sent shockwaves in the communications and broadcasting field.

Friends and colleagues described Koti as a true historian, a brilliant storyteller, and a lover of amaXhosa culture.

 

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes