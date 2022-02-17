Hawks nab ex-offender with drugs worth R4-million

A 52-year-old man is expected to appear in the Kempton Park regional court today after he was found in possession of drugs worth about R4-million at the OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday.

The suspect faces charges of drug dealing, drug trafficking, and contravening the Customs and Excise Act.

Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said the crime busters received a tip-off about a former drug smuggler who was reported to have been travelling to India via Dubai on an Emirates flight.

“Authorities established that the ex-offender was found guilty on a count of fraud and sentenced to five years imprisonment that was wholly suspended for five years on condition he is not found guilty of the same offence,” said Mulamu.

“Upon arrival, the investigating team positively identified and linked the ex-offender with a similar incident that occurred in March 2020 at the same premises.”

After a thorough body and luggage search, the suspect was detained for questioning. The Hawks recovered 5.4kg of suspected heroine inside a secret compartment of his luggage concealed with black plastic bags. The drugs street value is estimated to be R4-million.

“The ex-offender was immediately arrested and charged,” added Mulamu.

Author