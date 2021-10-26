Hawks nab alleged fraudster for R1.4-millon vehicle fraud

Johannesburg – A coordinated led-investigation team by the Hawks saw the arrest of an alleged fraudster, Ali Ahmed Sabir, for defrauding car dealerships with over R1.4-million.

According to Hawks spokesperson, Ndivhuwo Mulamu, Sabir’s apprehension comes after he fraudulently created false payslips under his company when applying for vehicle finance at three car dealerships in Pretoria.

It is alleged that this incident occurred in June 2017.

“The 45-year-old used his company, Sabir Egalgavally Investment to create these fake slips to defraud the car dealer of four extravagant vehicles, namely Audi models, Jeep Grand Cherokee, and a BMW M Sport Grand Coupe,” says Mulamu.

“The matter was then reported at the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation in Pretoria for investigation.

“The investigation team circulated Sabir on the local and international border movement control which resulted in his apprehension on Sunday, 24 October at the Swaziland border post while travelling out of the country for leisure.

Authorities detained him in custody, for the Hawks to later charge him with fraud over this scam incident,” she added.

The court has remanded Sabir in custody pending further investigation.

Sabir was charged with fraud by the Hawks, and he will appear before the Special Crimes court on Thursday, 28 October for a formal bail application.

To read more news and views from this week’s newspaper, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba